Cold front - tips for a warm and safe weekend in Joburg

Get out the heaters and blankets‚ because temperatures are expected to tumble at the weekend in Gauteng‚ the Free State and North West.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned in a media statement that “cold daytime conditions” could be expected.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would be on high alert as colder weather led to increased use of heating and lighting appliances as residents tried to keep warm.

He said authorities would largely focus on the 189 informal settlements in the city‚ because they were “the most vulnerable to fire incidents when we have cold weather conditions due to the heating devices they use”.

“We also want to urge all our residents who are within the formal residential areas not to leave the heaters unattended while in use to avoid fire incidents.”

Emergency Management Services offered the following tips to stay safe over the weekend:

Candles

Keep candles away from children;

Do not leave a child unattended in a room with a candle;

Store candles‚ matches and lighters out of the reach of children;

Do not use a candle to light stoves;

Do not use candles in confined spaces.

Braziers (small portable coal or wood stoves) or Imbawula

Use it in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide inhalation; and

Take it outside before you go to bed.

Paraffin

Put your paraffin stove on a flat surface to stop it from falling off or getting knocked over; and

Use safe containers to store paraffin.

Before you go out or to bed

Extinguish candles and turn off paraffin lamps;

Switch off heaters and stoves at the plug; and

Carefully put out cigarettes; and

Do not smoke in bed.

In the case of an emergency call 011 375 5911 or 112 on your cellphone or 10177 on a Telkom landline.

