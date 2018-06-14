Prins cut a morose figure‚ weeping and downcast. She had bandages on her wrists and neck‚ covering wounds from a self-inflicted attempt on her life.

Prosecutor Vaneshree Moodley told the court that Prins had been seen by the district surgeon‚ who determined that she undergo further psychiatric evaluation at the Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

She said that the murder of the child had been premeditated‚ and that the state would oppose the mother’s release on bail.

Prins was remanded in custody while the state facilitated a bed for her evaluation at Fort Napier.