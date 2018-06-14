Eskom has commenced with stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday evening due to the current industrial action in which some incidents of sabotage have been reported.

“Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load shedding at 17:41 today (14 June 2018). We anticipate that this will continue until 8pm tonight. Eskom is load shedding according to the published load shedding schedules‚” the electricity parastatal said.

Earlier‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: “Due to severe power constraints‚ Eskom will implement stage 1 of loadshedding from now (17:50) until 20:00. Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply.”