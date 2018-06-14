Law enforcement agencies should expedite the process of bringing to book all the culprits who are responsible for looting and mismanaging Eskom‚ says the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

"We want to make it very clear that we will remain vigilant and will ensure that the workers at Eskom are not made to pay a price for the sins of others‚" said Sizwe Pamla‚ Cosatu's national spokesperson.

The national leadership of the trade union federation met with the Minister of Public Enterprises‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ to discuss the wage freeze imposed by the electricity utility.