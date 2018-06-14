Farm killings: 'We're pointing fingers while millions go hungry'

Agriculture director-general Mike Mlengana has warned that farm killings pose a threat to the economy.

“This on-going scourge of criminal attacks in the farming community is causing serious damages and uncertainty which may affect jobs‚ economic growth and food security in the sector. This cannot be left unattended‚” Mlengana said on Thursday.

He was speaking in Pretoria at a summit on farm killings and stock theft. He said the economic recovery witnessed in 2017 could partly be attributed to the agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries sectors‚ which bounced back from one of the worst droughts in recent history.

“The sector’s contribution to the GDP was 2.4% in 2017. The sectors have expanded for four consecutive quarters. The growth in the industry is attributed to the increase in the production of field crops‚ horticulture and animal products‚” Mlengana said in a prepared speech.

“We remain concerned about lack of stability within the farming communities as a result of farm killing and murdering and stock theft; we may fail our nation if we don’t act now in fighting against any form of violence against farm owners and farm workers.”