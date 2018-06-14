A lecturer at Stellenbosch University has found a way to create knee implants that fit patients with arthritis like a glove.

His work could end up helping millions of patients over the next decade.

“People whose knees have been affected by osteoarthritis‚ also known as the ‘wear and tear’ arthritis‚ often have to get knee implants to repair the damage. But if a knee implant does not fit the specific individual‚ it could lead to soft tissue damage‚ collapsing of the underlying bone‚ loosening of the implant and an increased likelihood of joint pain after an operation‚” the university said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr Johan van der Merwe‚ a lecturer in the department of mechanical and mechatronic engineering at Stellenbosch‚ added: “One possible solution is to design implants that are patient-specific‚ anatomically accurate‚ reproduce normal knee motion and are ultimately repeatable.”

Van der Merwe‚ who is also a member of the Biomedical Engineering Research Group in the department‚ developed a semi-automated method of generating patient-specific implant components.

“Replacing or repairing only the damaged part may result in faster recovery‚ improved post-operative joint movement‚ retains as much of the joint’s natural anatomy as possible and is done at a lower cost‚” he said.

“But designing patient-specific Unicompartmental Knee Replacements ultimately rely on a technician’s interpretation and skill in order to consistently reproduce healthy knee shapes. This is a difficult problem – what is considered healthy for one patient might not be the same for another.”

Van der Merwe said current standardised implants often did not match the shape of an individual patient’s knee‚ which may require surgeons to “make the patient fit the implant”.