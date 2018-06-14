Starting from July 1‚ Johannesburg residents will be required to recycle in their households‚ MEC of Environment Affairs and Infrastructure Nico De Jager said this week.

This is to reduce pollution and protect the environment from further damage caused by poor waste management.

Residents will be required to separate waste before it can be collected by Pikitup.

As for complexes and townhouses‚ the Body Corporate of the respective complex is responsible for making sure that the tenants are recycling.

De Jager said if Johannesburg residents do not change their recycling habits‚ there will be no more space for landfill sites in Johannesburg by 2023.

Johannesburg residents will be required to separate cans‚ plastics‚ glass‚ cellphones‚ paper‚ garden waste and car parts from their household rubbish to aid in recycling.

As soon as the process rolls out‚ Pikitup will be providing residents with colour coded bags to make the recycling process easier‚ De Jager said.

“Blue bags will be for plastic and glass materials‚ the green bags will be for biodegradable waste‚" he told TimesLIVE.