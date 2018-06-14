A drought in Sutherland that is drying up farmland boreholes is wearing on the farmers in the area.

“It takes a lot out of you‚ this drought‚ it really eats at your soul‚” said Abra Van Wyck‚ president of the Farmer’s Union in the Karoo town.

With no good rainfall in the cold and remote area since 2013‚ Van Wyck said boreholes have slowly dried up‚ making it harder to raise the sheep that are the backbone of the farming industry.

Van Wyck said the estimates were that the sheep population has been decimated‚ declining from 400‚000 to 130‚000 since 2013.

The drought‚ and its impact on the area’s sheep population‚ has also hurt morale around town.

“We’ve been dealing with this for so long‚” said Hester Obermeyer‚ who is on a drought committee.

“Every day you get up‚ every day you check the horizon for clouds‚ and you wonder‚ ‘is this the day the rain is going to come? Is this the day we’re going to be blessed? Is this the day the drought is going to end?’‚” he said.