Mancoba and co-accused in court for policemen’s murders

Phuthumile Mancoba and his five co-accused who are facing charges of murdering five Ngcobo policemen earlier this year appeared again in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

However their case was postponed to July 27 for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The five other accused are Andani Monco‚ 30‚ Kwanele Ndlwana‚ 23‚ Siphesihle Tatsi‚ 19‚ Siphosomzi Tshefu‚ 24‚ and Phumzile Mhlatywa‚ 46.

State prosecutor Nomapha Mvandaba told presiding magistrate Thobile Bara that police investigations had been completed and that a decision from the DPP was now being awaited.

