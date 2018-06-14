The man who killed two men in a mosque on Thursday appeared to be “out of his mind”‚ the son of one of the victims said on Thursday.

Saud Bassar‚ 30‚ said the man arrived during the night at the mosque in Malmesbury‚ in the Western Cape‚ and asked for shelter.

Inside the mosque‚ Bassa’s 72-year-old father‚ Ismail‚ was observing i’tikaaf (night prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadaan) with two clerics and another man.

“Apparently the guy came here and he was in a different kind of state. He wasn't drunk or anything but he was apparently out of his mind in a certain sense‚” said Saud.

“He claimed that he was just looking for shelter because he wanted to get a lift to Vredenburg the next morning.”