Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday maintained that the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the SABC board’s fitness to hold office was actually set up as part of a political agenda to deal with him.

Motsoeneng made this claim as he was cross-examined by the SABC during his hearing at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ where he is challenging his dismissal.

He was dismissed in June 2017 after being found guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute following a media conference he called on April 19.

In that conference‚ Motsoeneng said he was addressing findings made by the ad hoc committee‚ which was tasked by the National Assembly in November 2015 to enquire into the fitness of the SABC board.

During cross-examination‚ Motsoeneng said he stood by what he said at the media briefing - that the ad hoc committee process was flawed.

“This was a political agenda to deal with me‚” Motsoeneng said.

However‚ SABC counsel Paul Myburgh said the ad hoc committee dealt with a myriad of issues and did not just deal with Motsoeneng.

“I am the only person who appears (in the commission’s report) more than anyone. I maintain it was a Hlaudi’s ad hoc committee‚” Motsoeneng said.