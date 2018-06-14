The leader of Cape Town’s Muslims appealed for calm on Thursday after a Somalian killed two men during night prayers at Malmesbury mosque.

Speaking at the mosque‚ Muslim Judicial Council president Sheikh Irfaan Abraham said: “The Somali community are part of us. Whatever happened‚ they are part of us. We have a very good relationship with the Somali community.”

Flanked by MJC first deputy president Moulana Abdul Khalid Allie and former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool‚ Abraham said President Cyril Ramaphosa had extended condolences to the families and community affected by the bloodshed.

“It’s been a long night and I thank the president for his immediate intervention‚ asking the authorities to go and do the necessary work‚” said Abraham.