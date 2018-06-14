South Africa

Pretoria man arrested for murdering his wife – a week after he reported her missing

14 June 2018 - 15:19 By Nico Gous
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man who reported his wife missing last week was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said Dawn Basdeo‚ 57‚ was last seen on June 8 at her home in Brooklyn‚ Pretoria. Basdeo reportedly left her house around 9am to go to the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Groenkloof‚ Pretoria.

“She never arrived at the hospital or returned home. Her husband reported her as missing at the Brooklyn Police Station the same evening.”

The police found a silver 2007 Mercedes ML 63‚ which Basdeo was driving when she disappeared‚ on Sunday evening. The vehicle had been abandoned in Soweto.

The police arrested her husband‚ Emmanuel Basdeo‚ 58‚ on Thursday and charged him with her murder‚ perjury and defeating the ends of justice. He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The case has been postponed until June 21.

“The body of the woman is still missing and the investigation is continuing.”

Anyone with information can contact the Brooklyn Police Station at 012 3661735/6. Anonymous tip-offs can be called in to 08600 10111 or sent via SMS to 32211.

