South Africa

Rhino horn probe leads Hawks to 'prominent businessman'

14 June 2018 - 10:51 By Timeslive
Rhino. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A prominent 54-year-old businessman and his 21-year-old wife will appear in an Mpumalanga court on Thursday for the alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The pair were arrested during a multi-pronged operation related to rhino horn trafficking.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Thursday that the couple were expected to appear at the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court.

“On Tuesday members of the Hawks with the assistance of Counter Intelligence‚ the Special Task Force‚ the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory and SanParks conducted an operation relating to the trafficking of rhino horns in Acornhoek‚ Mpumalanga‚” he said in a statement.

“Three premises were searched as part of the operation and [officers] seized a firearm barrel‚ high calibre firearm rounds and a silencer.

“For safety reasons‚ the Hawks reserve the right to divulge more information on the operation pending the conclusion of the probe‚” he added.

