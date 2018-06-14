Electricity production has been hit by Thursday's protest action against a wage freeze imposed by Eskom management‚ a National Union of Mineworkers official told members. The company confirmed power supply was "constrained due to the effects of industrial action".

Keagile Pholoba‚ a NUM full-time shop steward‚ was briefing thousands of workers who have gathered outside Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg about the impact of the protest action‚ particularly in Mpumalanga.

"All units are down at Arnot (coal-fired power station)‚ just one is left. There is no coal on top of that. Hendrina is running on two units. Kendel is running on one unit. (In) the new power station which is Kusile‚ all units are red. Duvha station has only two units. Komati‚ the smallest power station‚ is running with one unit...‚" said Pholoba.