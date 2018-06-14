The board of the country's most expensive boys' preparatory school has demoted a deputy headmaster who admitted to hitting a Grade 6 pupil on the back.

But the sanctions meted out to Chris Verster have angered parents who described it as “disheartening‚ demoralising and incredibly sad”‚ and “a slap on the wrist”.

In a letter to parents‚ signed board chairman James Clucas and principal Richard Stanley‚ the school said it was “important to note that Mr Verster has showed genuine remorse for his conduct‚ and has expressed his desire and commitment to rebuilding the trust and support of the entire school community. In order to allow him to do that‚ the school will provide him with ongoing coaching”.

Stanley said the pupil’s parents had participated fully in the disciplinary process and had indicated that they fully support the process and its outcome.