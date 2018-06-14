South Africa

Two constables arrested after assaulted detainee dies

14 June 2018 - 20:22 By Nico Gous
Two constables were arrested after Sebediela’s body was discovered in the holding cells of Ennerdale Police Station
Two constables were arrested after Sebediela’s body was discovered in the holding cells of Ennerdale Police Station
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Thursday arrested two Ennerdale-based constables for the murder of Innocent Sebediela‚ 43.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the constables - aged 33 and 40 - were arrested after Sebediela’s body was discovered in the holding cells of Ennerdale Police Station.

“The deceased was allegedly assaulted by the suspects and detained without being registered in the relevant SAPS registers‚" he said.

According to Dlamini‚ the police on Wednesday followed up information on a housebreaking and theft case. They arrested seven suspects and took them to the holding cells.

“The duty officer found the deceased’s [Sebediela] wet clothes in the cells and during investigation it was found that the suspects (deceased and others) were assaulted and had water poured onto them.”

This was reported to IPID‚ who found in their investigation that Sebediela had injuries all over his body.

“A medical examination was conducted and it confirmed that the deceased had died in the morning.” 

Most read

  1. Load-shedding lifted after being in place for about two hours South Africa
  2. Two constables arrested after assaulted detainee dies South Africa
  3. Play it forward and WIN books Books
  4. Eskom commences stage 1 load-shedding South Africa
  5. Eskom warns of possibility of ‘controlled’ load-shedding amid strike South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Recycling to be compulsory in Jozi from July 1 2018 – 5 thing you will have to ...
X