The Limpopo Department of Education says the person shown in a viral video being assaulted by two pupils is not a teacher‚ as has been previously reported.

"The Limpopo Department of Education can confirm after checking with all our schools‚ that the assault video that went viral‚ where two pupils in school uniform are captured kicking repeatedly another person‚ is indeed a shocking incident that took place in the province‚" the department said in a statement.

"The two pupils involved in the assault and the victim have been identified to be all pupils of Limpopo attached to one of our schools in Seshego Circuit..."

The department said its investigation has revealed that the two pupils in uniform are siblings and were attacking a fellow pupil.

"The victim who is also a pupil at the same school had gone home to change after school and they waited for her outside her home where she was sadly attacked. The school has further confirmed that none of their educators were attacked by any pupils and that they are all fine. Disciplinary proceedings are underway in this regard."

Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said about the incident: "We view this kind of conduct in a very serious light as these pupils have brought the school into disrepute. The department expects pupils whether inside or outside the school to always behave themselves and to desist from violent attacks. We condemn vehemently violence among learners and violence against teachers by learners."

In the video‚ the two pupils are seen repeatedly punching and kicking the fellow pupil to the ground while she screams. The victim can be seen trying to fight back‚ but the two girls overpower her.