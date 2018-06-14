WATCH | Bottles thrown at Eskom CEO by protesters
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe was rescued by police and security guards when angry workers began throwing water bottles outside Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Hadebe received a cold reception when he came out to receive a memorandum of demands from trade union members‚ demonstrating against management's announcement they would not receive a salary increase this year.
Hostile reception for #Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe outside Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on Thursday. 📹 by Penwell Dlamini #EskomStrike pic.twitter.com/oNQcHEnb4e— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 14, 2018
Workers hurled insults‚ some booed while others showed him the middle finger.
After Hadebe signed the memorandum‚ he attempted to address the crowd at Eskom's HQ‚ but his words were drowned out by boos.
He then left the stage.
As he walked towards the gate‚ some angry workers began charging towards him and throwing water bottles in his direction. Police and security guards quickly jumped in and prevented any possibility of an assault on Hadebe.