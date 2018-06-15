Police are continuing their search for a third suspect in the hijacking which led to the tragic death of Sadia Sukhraj in Chatsworth‚ Durban last month.

Speaking to media‚ after addressing the Chatsworth community on Friday‚ police minister Bheki Cele attributed the delay in the arrest to an informant giving the investigating team "the runaround".

"The reason for the delay is that criminals cover each other. The person that gave us information has been moving us from pillar to post. But we are very sure that we will be able to reprimand the guy and put him away‚" said Cele.

Sadia’s death sparked a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger.

"There is a process going on to find out what happened on that day when the young girl was killed I am sure we will be finding results and we will let the people know‚" said Cele.

Sibonelo Mkhize‚ 39‚ was charged with Sadia’s murder while another suspected hijacker died at the scene after he was allegedly beaten by an angry mob.