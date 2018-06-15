Informal settlements flooded by heavy rains

In Masiphumelele’s wetlands residents piled up stones, tyres and old wood to make paths.

Zimkhitha Sihlo lives with her three-month-old baby and 60-year-old mother. She says the rain wet most of their clothes stored in suitcases on the floor. When GroundUp visited she was using a paraffin stove to warm up the house. Her floor was wet.

“I have to keep the house warm because of the baby. I am worried. I don’t know what I am going to do if it rains tonight.” She took a day off today to dry the house and hang her clothes.

Moses Makundo from Zimbabwe was sitting with his wife and brother outside in front of a fire. In their two-room shack they had placed most of their clothes on top of the bed. Bricks are used to elevate the bed so it doesn’t get wet when the water comes in.