Inquiry hears why violence broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The protest by health workers over unpaid performance bonuses at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in May was unexpected. This was according to Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Dr Gladys Bogoshi and Head of the Gauteng Health Department Dr Mkhululi Lukhele.

This was heard at a South African Human Rights Commission inquiry into the causes of the protest and ways to prevent it from happening again. The one-day inquiry took place in Braamfontein on Thursday.

On 31 May hundreds of workers‚ mostly National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members‚ demanded that the Gauteng Health Department pay their performance bonuses for the 2016/17 financial year. The workers blocked the entrances to the hospital with garbage‚ dustbins and rocks. The corridors inside the hospital were filled with rubbish, including papers and half-eaten food. Hospital operations were disrupted and some patients were sent home.

But Nehawu Provincial Deputy Secretary Gracia Rikhotso and Provincial Chairperson Lulamile Sibanda said they repeatedly warned the health department that their members were becoming impatient. Rikhotso said the department continued to “negotiate in bad faith” by sending inadequate responses to the workers’ memorandum and “making empty promises of payment” to the workers. She said the negotiations lasted about 14 months.

“We unequivocally condemn the actions that lead to the disruptions of the hospital without justifying it in any way. But the Department cannot say they didn’t see it coming after workers were picketing almost every day from 9 April‚” Rikhotso said.

She said performance bonuses were part of a policy that was negotiated long before the protest “so workers shouldn’t be begging and negotiating for something they rightfully deserve”. Sibanda said the protest could have been avoided had the department responded to the workers’ demands immediately.

Lukhele said the Department could not afford to pay bonuses because it was “underfunded to begin with”. He said the bonuses would amount to about R350-million and the hospital needed that money to buy machines‚ masks and other equipment.