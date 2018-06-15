"If you advertise for a post‚ you say a diploma or equivalent experience. I have achieved a lot in my life without matric. Matric does not define me‚" Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng said that Naidoo had even approved the SABC's annual report which contained his qualifications. "How can I then be a dropout‚" he asked.

During his testimony earlier this week‚ Naidoo said he was considering suing Motsoeneng for defamation for referring to him as a sell-out.

Motsoeneng said the meaning of the word "sell-out" did not have the meaning it had in the past.

"Mr Motsoeneng called me a sell-out when he did a public address in April last year‚ and in political terms a sell-out has a very particular connotation.

"It means that someone sold out‚ can't be trusted and you're a traitor‚ so I have been contemplating over the last few months whether I shouldn't sue him for this‚" Naidoo told the commission on Tuesday.

On Friday‚ Motsoeneng explained that a "sell-out" in the present context meant a person with whom you had agreed with on something at a meeting‚ who then went out and said something different in public.

Although Motsoeneng did not want to answer the question of whether the sanction of dismissal recommended by the chairman of his disciplinary hearing was unfair‚ he said the SABC knew that he had performed his duties.