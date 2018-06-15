Mom and one-year-old daughter die in roof collapse

A Durban mother and her one-year-old daughter died on Friday morning when the roof of their home collapsed.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said paramedics arrived at the house‚ in Shallcross‚ to find the two had already died.

“The 37-year-old and her one-year-old daughter suffered fatal injuries when the roof collapsed on them while they were sleeping. They were the only two believed to have been in the house at the time‚” he said.

The house was described as “a formal dwelling with multiple rooms”. Authorities were investigating the cause of the collapse.

“We would like to send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victims‚” McKenzie said.