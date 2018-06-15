Labour unions are returning to work on Friday after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into “second gear” if wage negotiations with Eskom remain deadlocked.

“Unfortunately that could include a complete national shutdown‚” National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) president Andrew Chirwa said on Thursday.

He said he hoped the power utility “comes to its senses” and returned to the negotiating table within a week.

“The board has already responded positively to meet urgently‚ so there should be meetings rolling in the next day or so.”

Trade unions Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are protesting against a wage freeze.