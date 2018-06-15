Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa has launched an internal probe into a viral video that appears to show security officers beating a man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The man‚ who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court‚ north of Durban‚ on Thursday. He faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a child and exposing a child to pornography. He was arrested by members of the security company at a cement factory on Tuesday and then handed over to police.

On Thursday night‚ hours after the man appeared in court‚ a video began to circulate showing him being beaten while handcuffed.