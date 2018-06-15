Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said in a tweet before 9am on Friday: “The power system is relatively stable this morning‚ with no load-shedding anticipated for the most part of today. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.”

City Power in Johannesburg reported that technicians were dealing with multiple substation outages on Friday that had affected among others parts of Lenasia‚ Mondeor‚ Dunkeld‚ Weltevreden Park.

There was a sense of disbelief when news about the return of load-shedding spread across social media like wildfire on Thursday.

Déjà vu‚ anyone?

A tweet by the Madam & Eve cartoon strip summed up the reaction of many.