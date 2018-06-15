Scenes of quiet desolation after mosque killings

The man who killed two people in a mosque in Malmesbury outside Cape Town jumped onto a police bakkie and stabbed the windshield with a hunting dagger before police shot and killed him.

On Thursday morning‚ three blue shotgun shells lay in the mud on an open field in the Swartland town; and a few metres further on a man lay in the mud‚ his body being battered with icy rain from an Atlantic storm.

The man is believed to be a Somali and the Hawks have taken over the case. They were taking statements from members of Cape Town’s Somali community in a church next to the field‚ where forensic investigators were working on the scene.

One of the men told Times Select he was a family member of the attacker and that he did not know what the man was doing in Malmesbury as he was supposed to be in “hospital” somewhere in Cape Town.