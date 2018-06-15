South Africa

Six 'bogus doctors' nabbed in Western Cape

15 June 2018 - 10:40 By Timeslive
The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation in almost 15 premises after it transpired that the alleged doctors were practicing without valid licences
The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation in almost 15 premises after it transpired that the alleged doctors were practicing without valid licences
Image: iStock. File photo.

Six alleged bogus doctors have been arrested in and around Cape Town‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

“Almost 15 premises were subjected to a search and seizure operation after it transpired that the alleged doctors were practicing without valid licences‚” said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“The operation was carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville‚ Paarl‚ Embekweni‚ Khayelitsha and Philippi.”

Mulaudzi said documents and electronic devices were seized. Two of the suspects were expected to appear on Friday in the Philippi and Khayelitsha magistrates’ courts respectively‚ and the rest were due in court on Monday.

“The suspects face an array of charges for violating the Health Professions Act‚ other related medical acts‚ fraud‚ forgery and uttering as well as money laundering‚” he said.

The Hawks were assisted in the investigation by crime intelligence officers‚ the police forensic science laboratory and the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

READ MORE

Elite investigators to target healthcare fraud and corruption

Fraud‚ waste and abuse were just three types of corruption that occurred in the public and private healthcare sectors - and fraud in the private ...
News
9 days ago

We're coming for you‚ Hawks warn bogus doctors

A retired auxiliary nurse who masqueraded as a qualified doctor charged patients R350 per “consultation” in his backyard.
News
18 days ago

Beware - Imposter crimes on the rise

The City of Johannesburg has warned about bogus officials who collect money and commit crime in residential areas.
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X