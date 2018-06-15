Six alleged bogus doctors have been arrested in and around Cape Town‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

“Almost 15 premises were subjected to a search and seizure operation after it transpired that the alleged doctors were practicing without valid licences‚” said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“The operation was carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville‚ Paarl‚ Embekweni‚ Khayelitsha and Philippi.”

Mulaudzi said documents and electronic devices were seized. Two of the suspects were expected to appear on Friday in the Philippi and Khayelitsha magistrates’ courts respectively‚ and the rest were due in court on Monday.

“The suspects face an array of charges for violating the Health Professions Act‚ other related medical acts‚ fraud‚ forgery and uttering as well as money laundering‚” he said.

The Hawks were assisted in the investigation by crime intelligence officers‚ the police forensic science laboratory and the Health Professions Council of South Africa.