South Africa

South Africa faces a very bleak winter of electricity discontent

15 June 2018 - 06:30 By Graeme Hosken
Demonstrators protest outside Megawatt Park, Sunninghill, June 14, 2018. Eskom workers are demanding a 15% salary increase while Eskom has decided to cut completely any increases for this year, saying they simply do not have the funds.
Image: Greg Roxburgh

Economists and energy experts have warned that a current protest by Eskom workers who are threatening a national electricity shutdown could have dire consequences for the country.

Just the hint of a possible shutdown could negatively affect the economy.

Eskom said the generation and distribution of electricity across its network was constrained owing to “acts of sabotage and intimidation” by trade union members‚ but the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and National Union of Mineworkers denied this.

Meanwhile‚ electricity demand is set to spike this weekend as two cold fronts slam into the country‚ with temperatures set to plummet and gale-force winds and snow expected.

