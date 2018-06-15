A community in Eesterus east of Pretoria has been staging rolling protests this week‚ blocking roads with burning tyres and stonethrowing‚ culminating with vandalism at a police client services centre on Thursday evening.

A City of Tshwane deployment of a special team to the civic centre to engage directly with residents on their billing complaints had to be abandoned earlier in the day when they were intimidated.

Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga has taken to social media in an effort to reassure the Eersterust residents that they have not been forgotten.

Here is his message to the community‚ containing an explanation of the service delivery issues at stake:

"Just this year alone‚ I have held four community meetings with the people of Eersterust addressing issues of the IDP in their respective area. I have also visited as part of the COSUP initiative as well as to finalize the demolition of the “spook” house at the cemetery that was harbouring drug addicts.