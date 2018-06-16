Criminals will be hunted down and face full might of law - police minister‚ commissioner warn
Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole have reiterated their warning that anyone who tries to undermine the authority of the State will be “hunted down to face the full might of the law”.
This follows the arrest on Friday of six suspects linked to a business robbery at the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria last Monday in which robbers made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount.
Police also recovered two firearms‚ three vehicles and over R90‚000 in cash.
“On June 15 2018‚ members of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Team conducted an intelligence driven sting operation in Mamelodi where they apprehended the six‚ aged between 34 and 40 years‚ at their various hideouts. The suspects are linked to a business robbery that occurred in Menlyn on June 11 2018‚ making off with undisclosed amount worth of jewellery.
“During the arrest the police recovered two possibly stolen vehicles‚ a Toyota Hilux and a Volkswagen Golf GTI‚ a new VW Gold 1 allegedly bought with the suspect’s cut of the cash after the robbery‚ two firearms‚ a magnum revolver and 9 mm pistol with serial numbers filled off with 18 rounds of ammunition as well as a total of R90‚000‚” police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said.
She said the suspects would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of business robbery‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and possibly possession of suspected stolen vehicles.
“One of the suspects has been under the police’s radar with two warrants of arrests for robbery and hijacking‚” Muridili added.
“We are really turning the tide and we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals to zero until the people of South Africa feel safe. Crimes like mall robberies‚ cash in transit and related crimes will be brought to the history books. We owe this to the citizens of this country who have entrusted us with the responsibility of ensuring their safety” said Minister Cele.
National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole commended the task team for their commitment in ensuring that police “realise their mandate of combating and investigating crime in order to protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property”.
“In the beginning of this month we pronounced on a multidisciplinary stabilisation operation where we committed to utilise our medium to high risk operatives to hunt down perpetrators of serious and violent crimes that seek to undermine the authority of the State. I am pleased that we have indeed begun to turn the tide against crime‚ these arrests are evidence of our recommitment to making sure that the people of this country are and feel safe‚” Sitole said.