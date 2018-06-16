Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole have reiterated their warning that anyone who tries to undermine the authority of the State will be “hunted down to face the full might of the law”.

This follows the arrest on Friday of six suspects linked to a business robbery at the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria last Monday in which robbers made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount.

Police also recovered two firearms‚ three vehicles and over R90‚000 in cash.

“On June 15 2018‚ members of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Team conducted an intelligence driven sting operation in Mamelodi where they apprehended the six‚ aged between 34 and 40 years‚ at their various hideouts. The suspects are linked to a business robbery that occurred in Menlyn on June 11 2018‚ making off with undisclosed amount worth of jewellery.

“During the arrest the police recovered two possibly stolen vehicles‚ a Toyota Hilux and a Volkswagen Golf GTI‚ a new VW Gold 1 allegedly bought with the suspect’s cut of the cash after the robbery‚ two firearms‚ a magnum revolver and 9 mm pistol with serial numbers filled off with 18 rounds of ammunition as well as a total of R90‚000‚” police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said.