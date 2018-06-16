Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding.

The power parastatal said it had informed City Power that stage 2 load shedding had started at 5pm on Saturday and would end at 10pm on Saturday night.

Eskom cautioned earlier on Saturday that‚ while in a “better position”‚ the country’s power system remained constrained.

It added that with the incoming cold weather‚ it anticipated added pressure on the system and called on consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.

The power parastatal said it would provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms.