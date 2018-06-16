Former crime intelligence boss Major-General Pat Mokhushane‚ 58‚ and three senior police officers have appeared in court on charges of corruption‚ fraud‚ money laundering and contravention of Section 20 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Mokhushane's co-accused are his wife‚ Lieutenant-Colonel Zandile Mokhushane‚ 39‚ Brigadier Manana Leonora Phetlhe‚ 43‚ and Brigadier Tiyani Lincoln Hlungwani‚ 30.

“It is alleged that the accused were involved in corrupt activities that resulted in the State being defrauded of R50‚000 in June 2017. The Anti-Corruption Unit was alerted of the activities and initiated an investigation. Upon completion of investigations‚ the docket was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision. The four were then charged…” police said.

They said the accused had appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday and were granted R5‚000 bail each‚ with the condition that they not interfere with or intimidate state witnesses as well as the investigating officer of the case.

Their case was postponed to July 27.

The National Commissioner of Police‚ General Khehla John Sitole‚ has commended the thorough investigation by the SAPS Detective Service’s Anti-Corruption Unit that led to the arrest of the senior police officers.

Sitole said the arrests were evidence that the Anti-Corruption Unit was reaping successes.

“I am pleased with the tenacity with which the unit has handled this case. As much as it is disheartening to see seasoned senior managers of the service being arrested‚ I am happy to also see that they are being arrested by their colleagues‚ which shows our commitment to ridding the SAPS of corrupt individual members‚” Sitole said.