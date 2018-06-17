South Africa

Five men arrested for allegedly killing alleged car thief

17 June 2018 - 17:20 By Timeslive
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 21-year-old man whom they accused of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm‚ Nyanga‚ in Cape Town.

The five suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and murder‚ as well as two additional charges of conspiracy to murder and robbery.

“According to reports the suspects had kidnapped a 21-year-old young man‚ accusing him of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm. The vehicle was found torched in Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement. The body of the deceased was also found near the burnt-out vehicle‚ with multiple stab wounds to his upper body‚” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

WATCH | Is your car locked? This sneaky thief will make you think again

Ever wondered how those sneaky criminals manage to steal all your valuables from your supposedly locked car?
News
1 month ago

“According to a witness the suspects‚ including the owner of the vehicle‚ assaulted and stabbed the deceased and drove away with him in a white Toyota Avanza. The owner of the vehicle‚ 35‚ had also allegedly forcefully took the cell phone of the witness‚” she added.

She said one of the suspects‚ aged 21‚ had been arrested in Browns Farm on Thursday‚ while the other four suspects were arrested the following day in Lower Crossroads.

SAPS management applauded police members for the swift arrests and “ensuring that those who continue to take law into their own hands are brought to book”.

Most read

  1. Two suspects arrested after business robbery in Alberton South Africa
  2. Five men arrested for allegedly killing alleged car thief South Africa
  3. Woman removed from flight after allegedly calling the captain the K-word South Africa
  4. Woman sought for allegedly kidnapping two-month-old baby South Africa
  5. Mark Kingon reappointed as acting SARS head South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X