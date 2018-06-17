Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Sunday reappointed Mark Kingon as the acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for another 90 days.

“Section 7 of the SARS Act empowers the Minister of Finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The President‚ however‚ appoints a permanent commissioner‚” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

According to the SARS Act‚ Kingon can stay in the position for only 90 days.

Kingon was appointed as acting SARS commissioner on March 20 after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

The Presidency previously suggested there were 12 misconduct charges against Moyane‚ including his alleged failure to act on evidence of criminality against his former second-in-command‚ Jonas Makwakwa.