One man was killed and two other people injured in a rear-end collision on the N3 highway near the London offramp near Modderfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman said ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ had arrived on the scene to find two light motor vehicles and a bakkie in the left-hand emergency lane.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the body of a man lying partially beneath one of the vehicles. Assessment showed that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

Another man‚ believed to be in his 60s‚ was found to be in a critical condition while a woman was found to have sustained moderate injuries in the accident.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment‚” Meiring added.