Western Cape police are searching for a woman who allegedly disappeared with her friend’s two-month-old baby girl from Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the child’s mother had left her two children - the baby and an eight-year-old girl - with the woman‚ Sinovuyo Nodali‚ 32‚ while she went shopping on Saturday morning.

But when she returned‚ the eight-year-old girl was in the house but the baby and suspect were nowhere to be found.

“Enquiries were made with the suspect’s boyfriend who indicated that Sinovuyo came to the house and collected all her clothing and left. The boyfriend mentioned that a day before the incident Sinovuyo requested money from him and he gave her the money.

“Sinovuyo Nodali is from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape‚ there is also a belief that she might also go to Johannesburg too‚” Rwexana said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Detective Sgt Mongi Ngedle on 078 221 7817 or Gugulethu on 021 684 2300‚ or Crime Stop at 086001011.

Rwexana said that the safety of children and crimes against women and children remained on top of the SAPS’ priorities.