South Africa

Amazing‚ but empty: R250m school unused months after it was opened

18 June 2018 - 06:16 By Penwell Dlamini
The Nokuthula School for Learners with Special Educational Needs stands dormant in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/The Sowetan

A state-of-the-art school built for children with special needs in Gauteng stands empty.

The Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Lyndhurst‚ Johannesburg‚ which caters for “learners with special education needs”‚ is a one-of-a-kind school that cost the state R248‚159‚795 to build. But it has been unoccupied since October 2017.

At the time of the school's opening it was reported that the school was meant to bridge an educational gap that pupils with special needs experience in schools that do not cater for their abilities.

Now‚ the Gauteng portfolio committee on infrastructure development is demanding answers. It wants the Department of Infrastructure Development to explain why such a desperately needed facility has not yet been handed over to the provincial education department.

