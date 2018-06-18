South Africa

Capetonians urged to continue saving water

18 June 2018 - 13:57 By BOBBY JORDAN
Breede River.
Breede River.
Image: Sunday Times

Umbrellas are back in demand in the Western Cape where recent rains have seen average dam levels in the province rise to above 30% for the first time in months.

The latest dam statistics released on Monday showed a healthy increase in both Cape Town’s catchment dams and others across the province‚ thanks to a series of cold fronts bringing significant rain over the past month. More rain is forecast for the coming weeks.

The biggest net gain was in the Breede River catchment area which recorded 330mm over the past week. The Berg River catchment area recorded 173mm‚ according to statistics released by the Western Cape government Department of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

However department MEC Anton Bredell cautioned residents to continue saving water until dam levels had returned to normal.

“The province is a winter rainfall area so the wet weather is not unexpected‚” Bredell said in the statement. “The problem is there is such a backlog following the three years of drought that the system continues to remain under pressure.

“The good news is that the predictions seem to indicate further rain in the coming weeks. We also want to urge the public to continue to use as little water as possible. We must allow the system to recover as far as possible ahead of the summer period‚” said Bredell.

The average level for dams across the Western Cape is now at 31.5% (as opposed to 21.2% at the same time in 2017). The dams feeding the city of Cape Town are slightly better off at 37.8% (as opposed to 22.7% in 2017).

As an indication of how some of the dam levels have changed‚ on June 11 the Voëlvlei dam was 25.5% full‚ the Theewaterskloof dam 20.8% full and Bergriver Dam 53% full.

On June 18 the Voëlvlei dam was 31.4% full‚ the Theewaterskloof dam 26.6% full and the Bergriver Dam 61.7% full.

READ MORE: 

Cogta lifts state of disaster over drought

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Wednesday that the national state of disaster it declared in March over a ...
News
5 days ago

Water returns to drought-ravaged Sutherland

There she blows! Relief organisation Gift of the Givers has successfully found a source of water for the Northern Cape town of Sutherland‚ home to ...
News
6 days ago

Whoop whoop‚ Cape dam levels are improving

Clanwilliam dam is at 20.4%. A few weeks ago the dam was below 6%. This is one of the "heartening" improvements in the Western Cape's dam levels.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official News
  2. Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom South Africa
  3. Court victory for shack dwellers' movement South Africa
  4. Roads still shut as Meyerton protesters go on the rampage South Africa
  5. Twenty-five bodies found after army sweep in Mali Africa

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X