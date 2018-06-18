Denel’s group chief financial officer has been placed on special leave.

This in pending the outcome of a disciplinary process‚ the state-owned enterprise said on Monday afternoon.

Denel spokesperson Vuyelwa Qinga said in a media statement that the development came amid the company’s investigation of “serious allegations of misconduct” against Odwa Mhlwana.

“The Board has taken this step for purposes of creating a conducive environment that will allow for the commencement of a verification process in respect of the allegations of misconduct against Mr Mhlwana.”

The company will interview Mhlwana’s colleagues about the allegations.

“Mhlwana is therefore on special leave‚ effective June 18 2018‚ and until the disciplinary process is completed. The process will be presided over by an independent Chairperson and should be completed by the end of July 2018‚” Qinga said.

“Since its appointment two months ago‚ the Denel Board has been approached by various whistle-blowers presenting a number of allegations of serious misconduct against Mr Mhlwana and a few other senior employees of Denel; which still need to be verified before any action can be taken against anyone.”