Drugs and squatters - what the cops found in their own barracks

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that officers from Public Order Police‚ National Intervention Unit‚ Tactical Response Team‚ Flying Squad‚ K9 and the Hawks descended on the block of flats at about 2am on Monday.

“We were in search of those who do not belong there as well as [wanting] to root out any illegal activity taking place in these particular quarters‚” he said. “The officers searched every room in the building and arrested 26 trespassers. Twenty-one of those arrested were not police officials and could not provide a reasonable explanation for being on the premises.”

Naicker added that the group was charged with trespassing and were served with a R300 admission of guilt fine.