JSE opening delayed due to technical glitch

Trade did not commence on the JSE at 9am as usual on Monday morning due to technical difficulties.

It was not immediately clear what the problem was. "We are busy investigating the cause. Further feedback to follow‚" a spokesperson said.

Later‚ the JSE said in a statement on its website that "it would be re-starting the equity market" and would advise "once you could re-connect".

At 8:25am it said clients were advised not to book any reported trades on the equity market until further notice.

Chinese markets are closed on Monday for the Dragon Boat Festival.