Kidnapped baby girl found unharmed
A two-month-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a “babysitter” while her mother was out shopping at the weekend has been found.
The infant’s mother asked a friend to look after her two children‚ the baby and her eight-year-old sister‚ at the Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said when she returned from shopping‚ she could only find her older daughter.
“Enquiries were made with the suspect’s boyfriend who indicated that [she] came to the house and collected all her clothing and left. The boyfriend mentioned that a day before the incident [she] requested money from him and he gave her the money‚” said Rwexana.
The woman is from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape but police were concerned that she would travel with the infant to Johannesburg.
But in a breakthrough on Sunday night‚ police tracked down and arrested a 32-year-old woman in Atlantis‚ near Cape Town. The baby was found and reunited with her mother.
The alleged kidnapper will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.