There is a low probability of rotational load-shedding during the day but that could change when electricity demand ramps up between 5pm and 9pm on Monday.

“Should rotational load-shedding be implemented today it would be for a period up to four hours. Eskom will advise if rotational load-shedding will be conducted in either stage 1‚ stage 2‚ stage 3 or stage 4‚ dependent on the capacity shortage‚” Eskom said on Monday.

Stage one requires 1‚000 MW to be shed‚ on rotation‚ around the country. Stage two requires 2‚000 MW to be cut‚ stage three 3‚000 MW and stage four up to 4‚000 MW.

South Africa experienced load-shedding late last week after labour unrest over a wage increase impasse disrupted operations at Eskom. Unions are demanding a 15% increase across the board but the cash-strapped power utility said it was not in a position to offer increases.

“Eskom’s prognosis is that the power system will take up to approximately 10 days to recover from the effects of the recent industrial action‚ once all staff eventually return to work today. The estimated 10 day prognosis for full restoration is due to the effects of the industrial action which interrupted continuous processes at the power plants.”