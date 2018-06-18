South Africa

Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom

18 June 2018 - 17:06 By Nico Gous
Eskom said their power system remains constrained‚ but that outages were not load shedding related.
Eskom said their power system remains constrained‚ but that outages were not load shedding related.
Image: MARK WESSELS

There is a low probability of load shedding on Monday night‚ Eskom has said.

“Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding today (Monday). Should all conditions remain the same‚ load shedding will not be implemented tonight‚” Eskom said on their Facebook page late on Monday afternoon. 

#POWER_ALERT 2 Date: 18 June 2018 There is a low probability for rotational loadshedding tonight 18 June 2018: Eskom...

Posted by Eskom Hld SOC Ltd on Monday, June 18, 2018

The power utility said their power system remains constrained‚ but that outages were not load shedding related.

“Customers who are experiencing power outages today (Monday) should report the fault via Eskom’s customer contact centre or to their municipality‚ as this may be a localised power outage.”

Eskom said that the power system would take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action.

Eskom's 10-day loadshedding risk - Here's why

South Africans were spared rotational loadshedding on Sunday‚ but Eskom advises the power system will take up to 10 days to recover from the effects ...
News
15 hours ago

Eskom had imposed load shedding on Friday evening and on Saturday‚ which it attributed to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations‚ amid industrial action by trade unions. The unions were protesting against a wage freeze by the electricity provider‚ which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday night was no longer an option. He said negotiations over salary increases would resume “with immediate effect”.

Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860 037 566.

READ MORE

Money alone can't fix Eskom says analyst

Energy expert Chris Yelland says government has to fix the real problems at Eskom‚ not just throw money at the parastatal.
Business
11 hours ago

Eskom monopoly must be broken - Mmusi Maimane

The country faces further risks of load shedding by Eskom unless its monopoly over energy generation is broken and a greater role is given to ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Information Regulator wants urgent meeting with Liberty on data breach South Africa
  2. Health department announces international first in the fight against TB South Africa
  3. NPA misses deadline to appeal 'devastating' Gupta ruling South Africa
  4. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official Politics
  5. Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom South Africa

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X