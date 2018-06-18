The National Prosecuting Authority has missed its deadline to appeal the unfreezing of R250-million in Gupta properties and cars – but the state is adamant that this doesn’t mean the end of the road for its bid to permanently seize those assets.

The state last month suffered what it described as a “devastating” ruling in the Bloemfontein High Court‚ which wasn’t satisfied that there was adequate evidence connecting these assets to the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam.

Judge Phillip Loubser stated that the evidence that the state relied on was “unreliable” and showed “many shortcomings that remain unexplained at this point”.

The state maintains that the Estina Project‚ which was supposed to empower poor black farmers‚ was a sham that involved fraud and money-laundering. So far‚ however‚ it has struggled to produce evidence that the Guptas were embroiled in this criminality.

And‚ despite indicating that it was unhappy with the Loubser ruling‚ the NPA has not filed a notice that it will appeal it.

“We do have the option of applying for condonation to appeal this judgment if we decide that is what we want to do‚” the National Prosecuting Authority’s Luvuyo Mfaku told TimesLIVE.

“But we are still considering our legal strategy going forward‚ but that is not something that we wish to ventilate in the media.”