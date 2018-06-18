The R59 near Meyerton remained closed on Monday afternoon after scores of people went on the rampage‚ blocking the road and hurling stones at passing vehicles in an apparent service delivery protest.

Earlier‚ protesters had attacked an alcohol-filled truck between the Meyer Road and Johan Le Roux off-ramp. They looted some of its contents‚ even making off with the vehicle’s keys‚ said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

"The protesters had run away with the car keys and the owner of the truck had to come and bring the spare keys‚" said Masondo. "The vehicle has since been moved.”

The truck was contracted to SA Breweries.

Masondo could not disclose how much alcohol was taken but said police had managed to stop some of the looters in the act.

It was believed that the protest was over housing.

No arrests have been made.