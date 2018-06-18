WATCH | Sharks come in as sardine frenzy continues

Most shark nets on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline have been removed as sardines and associated predators landed on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board head of operations Mike Anderson-Reade said it was highly unlikely for beaches to stay open for bathing when the shark safety gear was removed.

TimesLIVE photographer Jackie Clausen‚ who was at Pennington main beach on Monday morning‚ was filming fishermen setting the silver fish when a shark swam in about two metres away from where she was standing.

“It was about a two-metre long shark. It was exciting seeing a shark that close. I was so busy getting footage that I didn’t notice the wave coming and bringing the shark nearly onto my lap‚” she said.