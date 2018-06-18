Apart from the latest cyber threat against Liberty Life‚ personal information about South Africans has landed up in the wrong hands as a result of several data breaches in the past few months.

ViewFines‚ a website for viewing traffic fines‚ suffered a data breach in May. More than 934,000 records containing 778,000 unique email addresses were exposed‚ including names‚ phone numbers‚ government-issued identity numbers and passwords stored in plain text.

The leak did not affect all licensed drivers but only those who had registered to pay traffic fines online using one or more of the sites that provided the service.

The Information Regulator of South Africa‚ following the breach‚ wrote a letter to ViewFines website owner Aggregated Payment Systems (APS) reminding it of its obligations in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act.

These included that measures must be put in place to secure the integrity of confidential‚ personal information in its possession.

A larger data breach was uncovered in October 2017 when the private records of about 31.6-million South Africans were available for download. The breach‚ which had remained undetected for months‚ contained among other things their ID number‚ age‚ location‚ marital status‚ occupation‚ estimated income‚ physical address and cellphone number.